To take Governance closer to the people, the Assam government have launched the Sewa Setu Portal offering over 500 government services to the people at the fingertips.

Over 1 crore applications have been received in the portal with a disposal rate of 85 per cent.

This comprehensive platform is designed to bring government services directly to the doorsteps of citizens, ensuring convenience and efficiency in accessing various administrative functions.

The Sewa Setu initiative, as detailed on its official website, offers a wide array of services that cater to the populace's needs.

The portal provides easy access to important links such as ARTPS Notified Services, Services Available Online, PFC Services, CSC Services, Land & Revenue, and Popular Services.

It serves as a one-stop solution for citizens seeking information and services from the government.



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Highlights of the Sewa Setu Portal

> 541 services from 47 departments/directorates etc. and three Autonomous Sixth Schedule Councils in the Sewa Setu Portal

> 26 services were made live on 30th Dec 2023 itself

> Over 50 services under the three Autonomous Councils have been onboarded in the Sewa Setu Portal

> Contractor Registration services, Doctors' Registration services, Students' certificate/ registration/ Exam admit-related services

onboarded in the Sewa Setu Portal

> Land settlement-related services under Mission Basundhara 2.0 & Mission Bwiswmuthi for the Bodoland Territorial Council were launched through the Sewa Setu Portal

> Services under Assam Police, Minority Certificate, Gorkha Community certificate, Building permission, Property Tax, and Trade licenses among others, are available through the Sewa Setu Portal

> 362 Public Facilitation Centres are functional covering all the districts & councils for last-mile delivery of services to citizens.

With over 500 services available, the Sewa Setu Portal represents a significant advancement in the government's commitment to transparency, real-time communication, and community engagement. It is a testament to the Assam government's dedication to leveraging technology to better serve its citizens and streamline administrative processes.