Assam Government launches ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’ to ensure dignified return of deceased from outside the state

The Assam government has introduced the ‘Shraddhanjali Scheme’, aimed at ensuring the dignified repatriation of mortal remains of individuals from Assam who pass away outside the state.

The scheme, conceptualised under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscores the state’s compassion and commitment to stand with families during their most difficult times. The official launch took place at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, where detailed information regarding the scheme was made available on the Seva Setu portal.

Announcing the initiative on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma stated,

“From now on, sons and daughters of Assam who pass away due to unforeseen circumstances outside the State will have a dignified farewell in their motherland. We are launching the #Shraddhanjali scheme to ensure dignified repatriation of the deceased.”

The scheme seeks to offer timely logistical and financial assistance for the repatriation process, easing the emotional and financial strain on bereaved families. By doing so, it ensures that no family is left helpless in the face of tragedy, reinforcing the government’s humane governance approach.