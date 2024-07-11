Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that proficiency in the local language will be mandatory for all government job selections. This decision comes amid reactions to a recent notification from the Higher Education Department, which exempted the requirement of a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) for certain positions in colleges.

Sarma emphasised that the PRC, which can be obtained after residing in Assam for just three years, is insufficient to protect the rights of the local populace.

"A PRC alone cannot ensure the protection of the rights of local people," Sarma said, highlighting the necessity of local language proficiency as a more effective measure.

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Circular from Higher Education Department

The recent circular from the Assam Higher Education Department, dated July 4, exempted the PRC requirement for the appointment of Assistant Professors, librarians, and Grade III and IV employees in colleges.

This directive sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which demanded its immediate repeal, urging the government to act more responsibly towards the locals.

Reacting to the backlash, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that the notice was issued without government approval.

"The Notice pertaining to Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education without approval of the government. The DHE has been instructed to withdraw the notice immediately," Pegu stated.

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Government's Response and Future Actions

Sarma further directed an inquiry into the authority under which the Director of Higher Education issued the circular, asserting that such decisions should originate from the government, not a directorate.

"Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate," Sarma said on X.