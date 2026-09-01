Assam Government moves Supreme Court against High Court verdict in Dr Deben Dutta murder case

The Assam government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court’s July 30, 2025 judgment in the Dr Deben Dutta murder case, in which the conviction was altered from murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the death sentence was reduced to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the respondents on the state government’s Special Leave Petition (SLP). The apex court has also condoned the delay in filing the petition, allowing the state’s challenge to proceed. The respondents have been directed to file their replies within four weeks.

The Assam government has challenged the findings of the Gauhati High Court, maintaining that the circumstances surrounding Dr Dutta’s death indicated a deliberate and coordinated assault rather than an accidental or sudden incident.

The state has sought the Supreme Court’s intervention against the High Court’s decision to convict the accused under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), instead of Section 302, and to reduce the punishment from death to life imprisonment.

A team of lawyers led by Senior Additional Advocate General Chinmoy Sharma appeared for the Assam government before the Supreme Court and presented the state’s arguments.

The case relates to the death of Dr Deben Dutta, a retired medical professional who had volunteered to serve at the hospital of the Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat. He was brutally attacked by plantation workers in August 2019, and his death had triggered widespread protests and concern across Assam.

With notices issued by the Supreme Court, the respondents will now have four weeks to submit their replies. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing after the responses are filed.