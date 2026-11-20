Assam has taken a significant step towards strengthening wetland conservation, with the state government approving a proposal to seek Ramsar recognition for the Roumari-Donduwa wetland complex in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

The proposal was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 by a team of Forest Department officials. If granted the international designation, Roumari and Donduwa would become Assam's second Ramsar site after Deepor Beel, which received the recognition in 2002.

The wetlands have emerged as significant habitats for waterbirds, with more than 47,000 waterbirds recorded across Roumari and Donduwa in 2025. The 2026 waterbird count also ranked Roumari and Donduwa first and second, respectively, in terms of waterbird abundance across Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

According to Samarjit Ojha of Nagaon Girls' College, who also serves as research coordinator of the Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Conservation Society, the wetlands have consistently demonstrated their ecological importance over the past three waterbird counts. They support large congregations of migratory and resident birds, with recorded numbers exceeding those at Deepor Beel.

The Ramsar designation proposal was prepared by Samarjit Ojha, Noirrita Priyadarshini, Bipanchi Tamuli and Neeraj Bora.

The proposed international recognition is expected to bring greater attention to the ecological significance of the wetlands and strengthen conservation efforts to protect their habitats, biodiversity and the thousands of birds that depend on them.