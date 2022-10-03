After the success of the India Vs South Africa T20 match on October 2 in Guwahati, the Assam government is mulling introducing test series very soon at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Yesterday a big record has been made here in Guwahati by scoring more than 400 runs with the combined efforts of both the team".

"I haven't seen the record books but I think there are only a few grounds which can produce such scores", he added.

Further, the Chief Minister also stated that now the state government is trying to bring in a test series in Guwahati for the very first time.

It is to be mentioned here that with the introduction of the test series in Guwahati, Assam's name will stand out in the cricketing world.

"Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has very diligently conceived the India Vs South Africa T20 match for which the state's name has also been highlighted", Assam CM added.

Earlier on October 1, 2022, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Northeast members in Guwahati.

Further in the meeting, it was revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has plans to launch five indoor training facilities in the NorthEast by January 1, 2024.

So far, the BCCI has earmarked locations in Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. There will be a six-month delay in Meghalaya due to land issues.