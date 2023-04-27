Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, announced that the state government is considering a significant revamp of the administrative structure and turning districts into administrative and economic units.

To prepare for the upcoming three-day Deputy Commissioners (DCs) conference, which will take place in Tinsukia from May 12 to 14, the chief minister convened a meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner would become the centre of administration following the DCs meeting, undergoing a significant change.

"Unlike the traditional and conventional way of functioning, the DCs will henceforth focus on improving the GDP of his respective districts, GST generation, raising of per capita income, power consumption, industrial activity, agricultural diversification, creation of industrial landbank et al," CM Sarma said.

"As per the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the chief secretaries, the district has to become the focal point of administration. The DCs have to act as chief secretary of their respective districts with the state only facilitating it. It will be a model of decentralisation of powers to the district administrative level," he added.

He also urged the DCs to take initiative going forward and be given more responsibility.