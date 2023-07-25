In order to promote a greener environment in Guwahati, the Assam government is mulling to build an urban forest in the heart of the city.

According to the state government, the hillock at Borbari will be converted into a forest.

It is to be mentioned here that Borbari Hill which has an area of 4 sq hm will be soon home to 1,400 tree saplings.

These efforts will also lead to the geological stability of the hillock and surrounding areas.

The project work will be implemented by GMDA and soon a mimi forest will be built in the heart of Guwahati.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Union Minister to provide one crore saplings for plantation

Earlier on July 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and sought his help in procuring one crore saplings for plantation in the state under PM's LiFE Mission.

Over Sarma's request, the Yadav assured him that he would help to rope in experts from Dehradun in the next two-three days for assisting the Assam government with the plantation of one crore saplings under PM's LiFE Mission.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister of floating national tender for the purpose of obtaining 1 crore saplings for the massive plantation drive in the state.