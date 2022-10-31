Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 31 said his government is considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more locations in the state.

''Peace has returned to Northeast and Assam. AFSPA is withdrawn from 65 per cent of areas of the state. In the future, we are considering withdrawing it from Lakhipur of Cachar and the entire Karbi Anglong district,'' Sarma said while speaking at a function to offer financial support to surrendered militants for their rehabilitation.

Notably, on October 1, the Assam government had revoked West Karbi Anglong's designation as a disturbed region under the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

He further said that following the withdrawal of two more areas from the ambit of the AFSPA, only six districts in Upper Assam will remain under the law's purview.

''Disturb area tag under the AFSPA has also been removed from different areas of Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur,'' he added.

Assam was declared a disturbed area on November 27, 1990, when the entire state was brought under AFSPA and since then it has been extended from time to time.

On April 1 this year, the Centre had completely removed AFSPA from 23 districts and partially removed it from one district of Assam.

It is worth mentioning that the AFSPA was extended for six months from October 1 in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts along with Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar in the Barak valley.

Notably, the Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) is a law that empowers the Armed Forces to maintain public order in 'disturbed areas. They have the right to prohibit the gathering of five or more persons in an area.

Further, Sarma distributed financial aid of Rs 1,50,000 each to members of surrendered militant groups during the function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra where a total of 318 surrendered militants were present to receive aid.

The surrendered cadres belonged to the United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO), Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA), Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA), Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

127 surrendered UGPO cadres, 74 surrendered TLA cadres, 38 surrendered KNLA cadres, 35 surrendered ULFA cadres, 33 from KLF, and 11 surrendered DNLA cadres received the rehabilitation package.