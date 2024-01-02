The Assam government has announced plans to close 1000 private Madrasas in the state. The Chief Minister revealed this on the first day of 2024, stating that while private Madrasas are constitutionally protected, the state police and Education Department are working to reduce their numbers.

Additionally, CM Sarma has highlighted the government's plan to conduct a special census of indigenous Muslims, also referred to as Assamese Muslims, by the end of 2024. This census aims to identify and document the distinct communities within the Assamese Muslim population, focusing on both rural villages and urban municipal areas.

This announcement follows the previous action taken by the Assam government, where all government-run madrasas were shut down and converted into general schools. CM Sarma has been vocal about his stance on prioritizing schools, colleges, and universities over madrasas, as evidenced by his speech at a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, in March 2023, where he stated his commitment to closing down madrasas.

The closure of these private madrasas is part of a broader strategy to reshape the educational framework in Assam, with the government working towards negotiations for their conversion into general schools. This initiative reflects the state's efforts to modernize education and ensure that all institutions provide the necessary infrastructure and learning environment conducive to the overall development of students.

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