In a significant move aimed at bolstering local governance and fiscal autonomy, the Assam government has established the Seventh Assam State Finance Commission.

Led by Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.) as Chairman, the Commission comprises distinguished members tasked with crucial responsibilities under the constitutional provisions of Article 243-I and 243-Y.

The commission, as announced by the Chief Minister’s Public Relations Cell, includes key officials such as the senior Secretaries of the Finance, Panchayat and Rural Development, and Housing and Urban Affairs Departments.

Additionally, it features eminent members like retired IAS officer Debeswar Malakar, economist Prof. Mrinal Kanti Dutta from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G), and the Special Secretary to the Finance Department.

Central to its mandate, the Commission will formulate recommendations on the equitable distribution of taxes and duties between the state government and local bodies, namely Panchayats and Municipalities.

It will also propose measures to enhance the financial stability of these local bodies, addressing pertinent issues referred by the Governor to ensure their sustainable fiscal health.

The Commission aims to present its comprehensive report to the Governor by December 16, 2024, outlining strategies for the ensuing five years starting from April 1, 2025.

This initiative underscores Assam's commitment to empowering grassroots governance and fostering financial prudence across local administrations.