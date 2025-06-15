Assam Cabinet Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on June 15 distributed key government support under two major initiatives in Goalpara district.

Speaking at a public programme, Singhal spoke about the role of Namghars and spiritual institutions in shaping Assam’s cultural and moral ethos. “Namghars and spiritual institutions established by our revered Gurujanas have long served as guiding lights of Assam’s cultural and moral fabric,” he said.

Under the state government’s flagship Asom Darshan scheme, the minister handed out the first installment of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 300 Namghars and places of worship in Goalpara district. The funds are intended to support essential infrastructure development and help preserve the state’s rich Vaishnavite and spiritual traditions.

In the same event, Singhal also distributed smartphones to 2,488 Anganwadi workers of Goalpara, hailing them as the “backbone of grassroots service delivery.” The smartphones are part of a digital empowerment initiative to improve service delivery, data management, and real-time communication in rural and child care services.

“These dedicated women are the backbone of grassroots service delivery. I’m confident that this digital tool will empower them to serve the community more efficiently and effectively,” the minister added.