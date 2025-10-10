Assam government nears 2 lakh job appointments, surpassing 1 lakh pledge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 10 highlighted the state government’s remarkable progress in public recruitment, announcing that Assam is on track to deliver nearly two lakh appointments, surpassing its initial pledge of one lakh.

Speaking after the declaration of ADRE and other results, Sarma said, “Once again, we have delivered on our promise of clean, transparent, and merit-based recruitment. Assam stands tall — setting a new benchmark for honesty, fairness, and opportunity in public appointments.”

He emphasised that the government has not only met but exceeded its targets, reflecting its commitment to the youth of Assam. “The future of our young generation is secure, and their hard work defines success in this New Assam,” the Chief Minister said, underlining the administration’s focus on merit-based opportunities.

The announcement is being seen as a milestone in Assam’s public service recruitment process, setting a record for both transparency and scale, and reinforcing the government’s promise to empower the state’s youth through employment.