Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 7 urged the people of the State to pledge to plant one crore trees on October 2, as Assam's contribution to the global greening effort.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Amrit Plantation Programme' at Chandubi, Kamrup, CM Sarma said, "On 2nd October on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the state government is mulling to plant 1 crore saplings starting at 9 AM till 11 AM."

Further, the chief minister asserted that the person who takes up the responsibility of planting the sapling will be provided with a one-time financial grant of Rs 100 as a token of gratitude.

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"After three years the state government will again give Rs 200 to that concerned person for taking care of the tree for these many years," he added.

"Whoever plants these 1 crore saplings will have to register themselves on the web portal along with the geo-location," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the family or an individual should plant such saplings which will benefit one after three years in order to build a tree economy.

Speaking on the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the regulation has been amended now and shall allow people to plant commercial trees which could be used for felling without the government's conscience.