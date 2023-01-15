Government of Assam on 14th January issued an official memorandum which stated that all officers in the rank of Commissioner and Secretary and above will have to seek permission from Chief Minister of the state before leaving Head Quarter.

The memorandum read, “It is observed that on some occasions senior officers of Government of Assam are not available in the Head Quarters and hence were not present in important meetings, etc.”

“Henceforth, all officers in the rank of Commissioner& Secretary and above and the Senior-most Secretary of a Department in Government of Assam, will obtain prior permission of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam before leaving Head Quarter for any visit outside the state,” it added.﻿

Earlier on January 1, on the first working day of the New Year Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the secretariat staff to be punctual and have the right work culture as he pinned badges of appreciation for "regularity and punctuality" on 52 staffers.

"Work culture is the best culture.", CM Sarma said.

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In a tweet the CM said, "Thanked the hardworking employees of Janata Bhawan and awarded them badges as a token of appreciation. Their dedication and commitment to work are greatly valued and we are grateful for their contribution to the development journey of Assam."

"Do not come to office at 12 'o' clock instead of 10am. Only when you come to office on time, people will believe that there is work in secretariat. Or else people will never accept. Justice has to be delivered to the citizens and this delivery process has to be visible, which can happen only when you are punctual and regular," Sarma said as he directed every employee of the state secretariat to come to office on time.