In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption team arrested one Lat Mandal, Rahiram Mondal, an official from the Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Office, along with Dhruv Nath, the driver associated with the office on charges of bribery.

As per sources, the arrests were made while the official was in the process of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The illicit transaction, reportedly conducted under the pretense of securing a notable land title, saw the bribe facilitated and collected by Dhruv Nath on behalf of Rahiram Mondal.

Earlier, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya, Patwari of Sadar Circle, Cachar, Silchar, accepting a bribe in his office on July 18.

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The bribe was related to the payment of compensation for land acquired for road construction.

Earlier a sub Inspector of Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri was apprehended by a CM Vigilance team on July 15 during a raid at the police station on allegations of bribery.

The sub-inspector, known as Fazail Haque, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, a culmination of ongoing accusations against him.

The raid followed a complaint from a victim who alleged that Haque demanded Rs 30,000 to settle a case. The CM Vigilance team set a trap, and Haque was arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 8,000.