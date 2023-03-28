The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell apprehended a government employee on bribery charges in Assam's Cachar district on March 28.

The arrested official, identified as Misbah Uddin Laskar, is a Patwari in the office of the Settlement Officer in Silchar.

Laskar was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.

Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Misbah Uddin Laskar, Patwary in the O/O Settlement Officer, Silchar, Dist. Cachar after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.”

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Misbah Uddin Laskar, Patwary in the O/O Settlement Officer, Silchar, Dist. Cachar after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutating his name in land records. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/XZINmLNTua — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 28, 2023

A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Barpeta district on charges of accepting a bribe.

A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Baghbar revenue circle office.

A Lat Mandal named Azhar Ali Ahmed was arrested in the operation and was in charge of Bardalni village no. 1 in Baghbar.

The anti-corruption branch raided the Mandia office in the Baghbar revenue circle and caught the Lat Mandal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.