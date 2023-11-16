The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, successfully apprehended a government officials exposing a web of bribery and malfeasance.

On November 16, the DVAC trapped Ashok Rabha, Senior Assistant in the Office of Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Dudhnoi, District Goalpara. Rabha was apprehended red-handed while accepting a bribe related to land re-classification matters. This marks a decisive move by the authorities to root out corruption at various levels within the government machinery.

Just two days prior, on November 14, the DVAC struck again, this time capturing Head Constable Safed Ali of Dalgaon Police Station, District Darrang. Ali was nabbed in Titan Hotel at Dalgaon, where he was caught accepting a bribe with the promise of providing relief to the complainant in a pending case. The operation underscores the commitment of the DVAC to uphold the rule of law and maintain the integrity of the law enforcement agencies.

In an earlier operation on November 8, Purnima Gogoi, Lot Mandal of the Office of Demow Revenue Circle, District Sivasagar, faced the brunt of the anti-corruption drive. Gogoi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for expediting land patta-related matters.