An employee of the district child protection unit has been apprehended by the police in Majuli on charges of embezzling government funds.

The accused, Abinash Saikia, who was working on a contractual basis, allegedly misappropriated approximately 1.5 lakh rupees intended for government use. His arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by Sangeeta Baruah, the in-charge of the district child protection unit.

Garmur police, acting on the complaint, took Saikia into custody from his residence in Kathnibari village, Kamalabari. He is currently undergoing questioning at the Garmur police station as authorities delve into the specifics of the alleged financial irregularities.

A case has been registered against Abinash Saikia at the Garmur police station, citing multiple legal provisions under sections 54/24, 316(5), 318(4), and 336(3) BNS. The authorities are now focused on gathering evidence and proceeding with the legal process to ensure accountability for the alleged misuse of public funds.

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