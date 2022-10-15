While there have been multiple drives conducted by the sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption teams, along with the state police in curbing corruption in the state, government officials continue to fool the public and demand bribes, thus taking advantage.

In yet another incident, one government official posted as Kanango under the Dangtal revenue circle was caught accepting bribes on camera.

The accused Kanango identified as Dimbeswar Rai was caught accepting bribe on-camera from one Pullen Chowdhury with regard to some land-related matters

Pullen Chowdhury while speaking to the media said, “I have a piece of ancestral land for which I wanted to change the name of the land owner. I gathered all the available documents and approached Dimbeswar Rai who promised he will get the work done but later did not do the work. At first, I paid him Rs 1000 at his home and another 1000 rupees at a different location. He took money from me today as well and told that the work will be done. But to date, the work remains incomplete.”

The incident has been reported from Bidyapur in the Bongaigaon district.

According to reports, there are many complaints of corruption against the accused Kanango Dimbeswar Rai who was involved in similar corrupt practices in the past. There are multiple allegations of corruption against the accused Kanango who have allegedly taken money from people to process land-related matters.