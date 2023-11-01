The Assam government's Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today apprehended a government official red handed while trying to take bribe.

Nayan Deka, the Lat Mandal of the Circle Office of the Mukalmua revenue circle in Nalbari district, was caught red handed by the Vigilance team as he tried to take a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The Vigilance & Anti Corruption team had earlier recieved a complaint that the Lat Mandal had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for mutation related works. Later after some bargaining, the Lat Mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 70,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Nalbari. Nayan Deka was caught red handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted rupees ten thousand as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Meanwhile, necessary legal actions are being taken by the authorities.