Continuing its war against corruption, a government official in Assam was caught red handed by the slueths from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

As per the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, the official identified as Purnima Gogoi was caught red handed while accepting bribe in the office.

The nabbed official is the Lat Mandal of the office of Demow Revenue Circle in Assam's Sivasagar district. Gogoi accepted the bribe in front of the Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing land patta related matter.