Acting tough against corruption and persons involved in corrupt activities, sleuths of anti-corruption department conducted raids in Bongaigaon Revenue Circle office and arrested one government official on charges of bribery on December 11.

As per sources, the government official identified as Sudhir Pal was employed as a Lat Mandal in Bongaigaon Revenue Circle was caught red handed while accepting bribe.

The Lat Mandal has been taken into custody and further questioning underway.

It needs mention, Assam has witnessed a steep jump in corruption cases in 2022 in comparison to the two previous years, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Monday.

The state reported 57 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) this year, while the number was 16 both in 2020 and 2021. However, nearly 95 per cent of the 57 cases remained pending before the courts at the end of last year.

Also read : Assam records jump in corruption-related cases, reveals NCRB data