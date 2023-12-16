One Assam government official was caught red handed today for accepting bribe by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.

Sanjib Kumar Das, Executive Engineer of the Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation) at Sorbhog in Assam's Barpeta district, was caught red handed by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while he was trying to take a bribe from a person.

As per reports, Das had taken the bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The complainant was a reportedly contractor, from whom the government official sought a bribe, to release his security deposit.