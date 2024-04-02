The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested an accountant working in the District Agricultural Officer, Jorhat on April 2 on charges of bribery.

As per sources, the anti-corruption team laid a trap and caught Rani Bora while accepting demanded bribe money in the office for processing travelling allowance of the complainant.

Earlier, CDPO Brijendranath Das of Borobazar in Bijni, Chirang, found himself in handcuffs as the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Branch cracked down on alleged corruption within government ranks. Das was apprehended following accusations of soliciting a bribe amounting to Rs 30,000 under the guise of processing a bill totaling Rs 4 lakh.

The arrest took place at the premises of the Bijni sub-divisional magistrate's office. According to sources close to the investigation, Das had purportedly demanded the bribe in exchange for expediting the signing of the bill leveraging his position as CDPO (Child Development Project Officer).

Also read: Assam: Government officer arrested for alleged bribery in Bijni