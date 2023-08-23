The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam on August 23 has uncovered a case of corruption involving one government official. The accused individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes for not disturbing the complainant in running his legal Sand Mahal.

"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bablu Dey, AFS, Range Officer, Sapatgram, Dhubri Forest Division in his office campus immediately after he accepted bribe for not disturbing the complainant in running his legal Sand Mahal", Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Assam wrote in a Twitter post.

Earlier in May, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam on May 18 has uncovered two instances of corruption involving government officials. The accused individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes from citizens seeking services from government departments.

The first case revolves around Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax at the Office of the Commissioner, State GST, Assam. A complaint was lodged against Kalita, alleging that she had demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for reactivating GST online functions. Subsequently, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 8,000. Refusing to succumb to the unlawful demand, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption seeking legal action against Kalita.