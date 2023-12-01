Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 1 officially announced the commencement of the bidding process for the Maa Kamakhya Corridor.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his joy in sharing an update on the progress of the dream project, the Maa Kamakhya Corridor. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure, providing a significant boost to the region's development.

"We have begun inviting bids for building this flagship initiative, and with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, we hope to initiate the construction phase in early 2024," the Chief Minister stated.

The official announcement came through the Government of Assam's Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD Building, in Guwahati. The office issued a press notice (No. CE/TB-VI/26/2023/11) on November 22, 2023, inviting online e-tenders in a two-bid system (Eligibility and Financial) on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Mode basis.

The notice highlighted that the Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Building) Assam, invites eligible firms and contractors to participate in the tendering process, adhering to the specified eligibility criteria outlined in the EPC document. Successful bidders not registered with the APWD(B) must undergo registration under Assam PWD (Building) in the appropriate category before the contract's award.