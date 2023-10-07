Amid the devastating flash floods caused by a glacial lake burst in Sikkim, Assam government officials have arrived in Sikkim to rescue 160 stranded students.

Earlier on October 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced action to assist in the evacuation of stranded students. Two senior officers were dispatched to oversee the safe return of 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar, areas severely affected by the natural disaster.

The urgency of the evacuation mission stems from the recent catastrophic events that unfolded in Sikkim, resulting in widespread devastation and a significant loss of life. The flash floods, triggered by the overflow of Lhonak Lake due to a cloudburst and heavy rains, have claimed the lives of at least 56 people. The Teesta River, swollen by the floodwaters, has wreaked havoc on its banks and surrounding areas.

This natural disaster has had far-reaching consequences, impacting the lives of approximately 22,000 people in Sikkim. The timing of the calamity is particularly unfortunate, occurring just ahead of the state's popular festive and tourism season.

In a positive development, earlier in the day, 26 students from Meghalaya successfully arrived in Sikkim despite the ongoing flash flood crisis. These students, hailing from the Himalayan Pharmacy Institute and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology in Majhitar, East Sikkim, reached the ISBT in Shillong at 6:42 pm. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the government for its diligent efforts in ensuring their safety.