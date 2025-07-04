Assam government officials caught red-handed in bribery cases

In two separate trap operations conducted today, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested three government officials for accepting bribes in Charaideo and Kamrup districts.

In the first case, a complaint was received against Prasanta Kumar Gogoi, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Charaideo, alleging that he had demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 in exchange for granting permission to shift a country liquor shop. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Directorate, which laid a trap near Sonari Police Station.

During the operation, Prasanta Kumar Gogoi, along with Bishwajit Gogoi, an Excise Constable, was caught red-handed accepting ₹20,000—part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was recovered from their possession in the presence of independent witnesses, and both have been arrested. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station (Case No. 41/2025) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).



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In a second operation on the same day, a team from the Directorate laid a trap at the Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Rangia, Kamrup. Dimbeswar Haloi was apprehended immediately after accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 out of a total demand of ₹60,000 for processing a land mutation. The tainted money was also recovered and seized in front of independent witnesses. He too has been arrested and a case (ACB PS Case No. 42/2025) has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway in both cases. The successful trap operations mark another step in the state’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the public service system.