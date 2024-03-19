In preparation for the upcoming Parliamentary Election slated for May 7, 2024, the Office of the District Magistrate in Bongaigaon has issued a crucial directive mandating the deposition of arms by license holders, excluding Banks and Financial Institutions.

The order, bearing No.BMJ/Arms/9/2024/11 highlights the implementation of model conduct with the announcement of the polling date. Referencing instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), highlighted in letter No.464/INST/EPS/2023/L&O dated 08/06/2024, license holders are required to deposit their arms obtained for personal security or any other reasons pertaining to the electoral process.

Furthermore, an earlier order, No. BMJ/Arms/10/2024/10 dated 10/03/2024, mandated arms deposition by March 15, 2024. Those who have not yet complied with this directive are instructed to promptly deposit their arms and ammunition at the nearest Police Station. Failure to adhere to this directive may result in prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.