Assam government orders expulsion of three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Karbi Anglong

The Assam government has ordered the expulsion of three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Karbi Anglong district, officials said on February 7.

The directive was issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, after the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) declared the trio illegal immigrants through three separate orders passed in December.

The separate expulsion orders, signed by the District Commissioner, were served on the three foreigners on Saturday, directing them to leave the country within 24 hours of receipt of the orders.

The expelled individuals have been identified as Md Fakruddin, a resident of the Bokajan police station area, and Md Rafiqul Ali and Md Faizul Haque, both residents of the Manja police station area in Karbi Anglong district.

According to the orders, the continued presence of the declared foreigners was termed “detrimental to the interest of the general public and also for the internal security of the state.” They have been instructed to exit the state and country through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara–Mankachar routes within the stipulated time.

Officials warned that if the trio fails to comply, the government will initiate appropriate action to remove them from the state and the country.