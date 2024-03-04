A significant reorganization has taken place within the Assam police department aimed at improving administrative efficiency and enhancing public service.

The Assam government has implemented a series of transfers and postings across the state’s police force as part of this initiative.

In the interest of public service, Satyajit Nath (DR-2002), Commandant, 26th APBn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th APBn., Bormonipur, Morigaon with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

Santanu Kr. Dutta, APS (DR- 2004), Commandant, 3rd APBn., Titabor, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Commandant, 2nd APBn., Makum, Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS transferred.

Nitya Ranjan Chutia, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 2nd APBn., Makum, Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Commandant, 3rd APBn., Titabor, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Santanu Kr. Dutta, APS.



Also Read: Major reshuffle in Assam police department, full list here

Mrinmoy Das, APS (DR-2015), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Bivash Das, APS transferred.

Bivash Das, APS (DR-2015), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mrinmoy Das, APS transferred.

Nayan Moni Barman, APS (DR-2015), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur with effect from the date of taking over charge

vice Jayanta Baruah, APS transferred.

Jayanta Baruah, APS (DR-2016), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong with effect from the date of taking over charge vice

Shri Nayan Moni Barman, APS transferred.

Sekhar Jyoti Roy, APS (DR-2016), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Chirang is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hailakandi with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacancy.

Padma Kr. Pegu, APS (DR- 2016), Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, 26th APBn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.