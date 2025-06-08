Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal said that the Assam government has once again reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the dignity and welfare of 'Loktantra Senanis' individuals who fought to protect democracy during the Emergency period. Singhal, who holds the portfolios of Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation said that the state remains dedicated to honouring these democracy fighters with sustained support and respect.

Taking to social media, Minister Singhal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government has been implementing a dedicated pension system to support Loktantra Senanis and their families. He said that this initiative reflects the government’s recognition of the sacrifices made by these individuals to uphold democratic values during a critical chapter in India’s history.

Singhal, who held a key meeting with officials from the Assam Home Department in Dispur on June 8, discussed a range of measures aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Senanis. The discussions focused on how the state can further improve pension delivery, medical aid, and other support systems for these senior citizens and their families.

“We are proud of our Loktantra Senanis. Their struggle during the Emergency was a stand for democracy and justice. It is our duty to ensure they live with dignity and receive the respect they truly deserve,” said Singhal after the meeting.

He also said that the government is working to streamline the existing welfare mechanisms and ensure that no beneficiary is left out of the system due to delays or administrative hurdles. Efforts are underway to maintain regular interactions with the Senanis to understand their specific needs and address them efficiently.

The pension system for Loktantra Senanis was introduced to provide financial assistance and ensure social security for those who were jailed or faced hardship for resisting the Emergency imposed between 1975 and 1977. Many of them were imprisoned or harassed for standing up against the suspension of constitutional rights and freedoms.

Minister Singhal added that the government remains focused on preserving the memory of the Emergency period and educating the youth about the importance of defending democratic values. He also said that various programs and events may be organized in the future to honour these veterans of democracy.