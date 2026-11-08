The Assam government is planning to provide Rs 8 lakh in compensation to the families of people killed in wild elephant attacks, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The government also plans to undertake plantation of elephant-friendly trees across 50 hectares of land through the Ecological Task Force as part of efforts to address human-elephant conflict.

In another measure, the government has decided to deploy a total of 140 Gaj Mitras in the Tamulpur forest area to help manage human-elephant interactions and reduce conflict.

The proposed measures aim to address the growing challenges of human-elephant conflict while strengthening support for affected communities.