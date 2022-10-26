All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Dhing constituency, Aminul Islam said that the setting up of a Miya museum cannot be termed as a crime and the state government is playing politics out of it and creating communal disharmony.

Further, condemning the arrest of Miya Parishad's president M Mohar Ali for his role in setting up the Miya museum in the Goalpara district of Assam, the MLA said, "We condemned the way Mohar Ali was arrested by the Nalbari police as he is not a criminal or associated with any terrorist acts".

Further, the MLA remarked that some may or may not support the Miya museum but the intention of setting up the museum in order to preserve the items used by the Miya community in the sandbar areas cannot harm the greater interest of Assam.

"This was not an act of terrorism and if any tribal community or nay ethnic groups who wants to preserve their heritage cannot be regarded as dividing Assam but will help future generations to get knowledge out of it", the MLA said.

Earlier, three persons, including the president and general secretary of the Assam Miya Parishad, have been detained for their alleged association with terror outfits on October 25.

The development came after the controversial 'Miya Museum', which was set up in a house allotted under PMAY in Assam's Goalpara district, was sealed on the same day.

The president of the Miya Parishad M Mohar Ali was picked up from the museum at Dapkabhita in Goalpara district when he was sitting on a dharna, while its general secretary Abdul Baten Sheikh was taken into custody from his residence in Alamganj of Dhubri district on Tuesday night, police said.

Meanwhile, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ahom Royal Society member Tanu Dhadumia, who had inaugurated the museum was also detained from his residence in Kawamari village in Dibrugarh.