The Assam government on September 19, 2022 said that it was working towards population control by creating awareness rather than imposing rules.

Education and empowerment of women is an important tool in this regard, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly.

Hemanga Thakuria, a member of the BJP, raised the topic of the need for population control in the House, and Mahanta responded by stating that the state government had issued the Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam in 2017 to address the problem.

He said a piece of legislation for population control norms is also being formulated through wide consultations. The minister talked about the many rules and rewards offered by various government agencies to their staff members who adhere to the two-child rule, including limiting the number of children for panchayat election candidates.

Assam Health minister Keshab Mahanta noted that low female literacy rates, particularly in char (riverine) areas, have been associated with increased population growth.

As a result, he noted, the government is attempting to raise literacy and awareness in such places. "Although we don't want to impose on individuals, our administration does wish to raise awareness. Our policy is based on the empowering of women, and people have responded positively to it "said the minister.

Thakuria, a BJP lawmaker, brought up the issue and urged the administration to take action to reduce the population.

He asserted that certain areas were seeing anomalous population increase, which will eventually cause Assam and other states to face a number of issues, including food security concerns.