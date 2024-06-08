The Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati, in a remarkable initiative to honour the valiant legacy of Lachit Barphukan, the great Ahom general, have joined forces to produce a docuseries that will be showcased across the nation.

The ambitious project was announced following a recent decision by the Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The docuseries, comprising 52 episodes, will meticulously chronicle the bravery and heroic exploits of Lachit Barphukan, who played a pivotal role in defending the Ahom kingdom against the Mughal invasion in the 17th century. The series aims to inspire and educate viewers about one of the most iconic figures in Assam's rich historical heritage.

In a collaborative effort, the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati will jointly fund the production, with each contributing Rs 10 crore, amounting to a total budget of Rs 20 crore.

The docuseries will be made available to audiences nationwide through various platforms, including Akashvani, Doordarshan, and digital channels, ensuring widespread reach and accessibility.

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati is expected to be signed soon, formalising the collaboration and setting the stage for the production of this ambitious docuseries.