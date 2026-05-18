Assam government prioritises quality execution of RG Baruah Sports complex, Amingaon Stadium projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 18 reviewed the progress of several key infrastructure projects being implemented under the Public Works Department (Building) across the state and directed officials to ensure timely and quality completion of the works.

Among the major projects reviewed were the development of the RG Baruah Sports Complex, construction of the Amingaon Stadium and Sports Complex, and the ongoing construction of 11 district stadiums and 40 mini stadiums across Assam.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the modernisation work of the Assam State Zoo & Botanical Garden, construction of the Alaboi Smriti Kshetra at Amingaon to honour the valour of the Ahom army, development of the Freedom Movement Park at Jorhat, and the construction of a convention centre in Guwahati.

In addition, the progress of Assam Houses being constructed in different state capitals was also assessed during the meeting.

Sarma reiterated the state government’s commitment towards building modern infrastructure, strengthening sports ecosystems, preserving Assam’s heritage and creating world-class public facilities for the people.