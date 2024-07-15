Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's initiatives in youth skill development on World Youth Skills Day, July 15. The day, recognised by the United Nations, aims to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

In a tweet, CM Sarma outlined several key projects undertaken by the Assam government to enhance youth skills:

1. Establishment of Assam Skill University

2. Transformation of 77 ITIs and Polytechnics into Centres of Excellence

3. Operation of 5 Centres of Excellence, with 23 more planned to open in August

4. Implementation of the Assam Skill Development Mission

5. Launch of the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (Self-reliant Assam Initiative)

6. Training candidates in state-of-the-art centres outside Assam

The Chief Minister emphasised that youth skill development is "a subject close to my heart and a focus area of our Govt," indicating the administration's commitment to this cause.

Today is #WorldYouthSkillsDay, a subject close to my heart and a focus area of our Govt. A look at few initiatives we've undertaken



👉Setting up Assam Skill University

👉Turning 77 ITIs & Polytechnics into Centres of Excellence

👉5 Centres operational, 23 more to be opened in… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2024

World Youth Skills Day, first observed in 2014, serves as a platform for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers' and workers' organisations, policymakers, and development partners.

Assam's focus on skill development aligns with the global recognition of the importance of equipping youth with the tools necessary to thrive in an evolving job market. These initiatives aim to create a skilled workforce capable of contributing to the state's economic growth and self-reliance.