Three officers in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) have been promoted to the ranks of Commissioner and Secretary.

The Assam Government's Personnel department has issued an order on the promotions on January 30.

Kamal Kumar Baishya, ACS, Secretary to the Govt Of Assam, Excise Department & Secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission has been promoted to the position of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department & Secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission.

Farouk Alam, ACS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare Department has been promoted to the position Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare Department.

Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department has been promoted to the position of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Medical Education and Research Department.