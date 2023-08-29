The Assam Government's Home Department announced promotions for 95 Inspectors of Police (UB & AB), raising their status to APS Junior grade.

The promoted officers stand to benefit from this elevation, with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000, coupled with an additional grade pay of Rs 13,300.

In line with established regulations, these officers will also be entitled to various allowances, enriching their overall compensation package.