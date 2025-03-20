The Government of Assam has announced the promotion of several senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers to the rank of Secretary in various key departments.

The decision, taken in the interest of public service, comes as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel, several Additional Secretaries have been promoted and assigned new responsibilities. The promotions and transfers include:

Manisha Chelleng, ACS: Formerly Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, she has been promoted to Secretary in the same department.

Jyotsna Medhi Patgiri, ACS: Previously serving as Additional Secretary in the Medical Education & Research Department, she has now been promoted and posted as Secretary in the same department.

Nivedita Laskar, ACS: Former Additional Secretary of the Irrigation Department, she has been promoted to Secretary and transferred to the Home & Political Department.



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Pubali Gohain, ACS: Previously Inspector General of Prisons, Assam, she has been promoted to Secretary in the Home & Political Department while continuing as IG of Prisons as an additional charge.

Dharma Kanta Mili, ACS: Formerly Additional Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department and Additional Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, he has been promoted to Secretary and transferred to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

Ananda Kumar Das, ACS: Previously Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Assam, he has been promoted to Secretary in the same department while retaining his additional charge as Commissioner.

Tripurendra Pator, ACS: Former Additional Secretary in the Agriculture Department, he has been promoted and appointed as Secretary in the same department.

Esther Kathar, ACS: Previously Additional Secretary in the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, he has been promoted and posted as Secretary in the same department.

Kimnei Changsan, ACS: Former Additional Secretary in the Home & Political Department, she has now been promoted and posted as Secretary in the same department.

The officers are expected to assume their new responsibilities immediately, and those willing to exercise an option for pay fixation on promotion must do so within one month. The government has also stated that their inter-se seniority will be determined at a later stage.

These promotions and transfers are aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency across key departments and ensuring effective governance in Assam.