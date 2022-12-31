In the interest of public service, Assam Government on December 31 promoted several IAS officers of the state.

Manish Thakur, IAS of batch 1998 who is currently holding the position of Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department & Commissioner, Central Assam Division is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department. Manish Thakur, IAS will continue to hold the additional charge of Commissioner, Central Assam Division.



Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS of 1998 batch is posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue and DM, Border Protection & Development Departments. Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS will continue to hold the additional charge of CEO, ASDMA.



Jayant Narlikar, IAS of batch 2003 is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department.

Laya Madduri, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology Departments is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance, Cultural Affairs and Science & Technology Departments.

Narayan Konwar, IAS, of 2010 batch is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, MD, RUSA and Director, Official Language Implementation.

Karuna Kumari, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

Binita Pegu, IAS of 2010 batch is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Tribal Affairs (Plain), Social Justice & Empowerment Environment & Forest Departments and State Enquiry Officer Assam.



Umananda Doley, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland and Information & Public Relations Departments is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland and Information & Public Relations Departments.



Prabhati Thaosen, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Border Protection & Development and Tourism Departments & State Enquiry Officer, Assam is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Border Protection & Development and Tourism Departments & State Enquiry Officer, Assam.

Ashok Kr. Barman, IAS of batch 2010 who is the Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat is promoted and will continue as Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat.

Bandana Choudhury, IAS of 2010 batch is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Parliamentary Affairs and Passport Departments.

Debajyoti Dutta, IAS of 2010 batch who is now on Central Deputation is allowed proforma promotion to the Selection Grade of IAS.

Partha Pratim Majumdar, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home and Political , Women & Child Development Departments and State Coordinator, NRC, Assam and i/c Directorate of NRC, Assam is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home and Political , Women & Child Development Departments and State Coordinator, NRC, Assam and i/c Directorate ofNRC, Assam.

Abhijit Barua (I), IAS of 2010 batch is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department and Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Assam.

Mridul Kumar Mahanta, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Labour Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs Departments and MD, Assam Silk Outreach Mission (ASOM) is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Labour Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs Departments and MD, Assam Silk Outreach Mission (ASOM).

Nandita Dutta, IAS of 2010 batch who is the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, IT Department and State Enquiry Officer is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, IT Department and State Enquiry Officer.



Rituraj Bora, IAS of 2010 batch who is the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cooperation Department & MD, Housefed is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cooperation Department & MD, Housefed.



Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS of 2010 batch who is currently holding the position of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department is promoted and will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam.



Pabitra Ram Khaund, IAS of 2010 batch who is the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation and-Water Resources Departments , State Prabhari Officer & Member, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts is promoted will continue as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation and Water Resources Departments , State Prabhari Officer & Member, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts.