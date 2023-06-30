Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita on behalf of the state government gave Rs 2 lakhs to Karuna Rabha, brother of late sub-inspector Morikolong (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who is being treated at Healthcity Hospital.

Karuna has reportedly been receiving medical care at Healthcity Hospital since June 27, 2023, due to various health-related difficulties.

As per reports, Karuna is a diabetic patient and has been undergoing treatment at Heathcity Hospital for his hepatic disorder complications.

Reports further stated that Karuna is also a patient of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD).

In the meantime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still looking into the circumstances surrounding Morikolong Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha's death.

Junmoni Rabha has demanded a proper inquiry into the death of the official.

It should be noted that Junmoni Rabha, an Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) who was involved in various controversies, died in a road accident at Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The mishap occurred on May 16 at Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37, where the vehicle, in which Rabha was travelling, collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’.

Reports claimed that the collision's enormous impact caused the vehicle to be entirely smashed.

Local police arrived on the scene and rushed the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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