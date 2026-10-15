The Assam government has provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Himashree Boro, the young dancer who was found dead beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh last week. Dimoria MLA Tapan Das handed over the cheque to the family on behalf of the state government under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The financial assistance comes amid an ongoing investigation into Boro’s death, which has raised questions about the circumstances in which she went missing while travelling by train in Andhra Pradesh.

Boro, a resident of Chapaidong near Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with an Assamese dance troupe to participate in a programme. While returning to Assam alone aboard the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express, she went missing from the train. Her body was subsequently recovered beside a railway track in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Her body was brought to her residence in Chapaidong last Saturday in a deep-freezer ambulance under the Assam government's Shraddhanjali scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the bereaved family on Monday and offered his condolences. During the visit, he said the circumstances surrounding Boro’s death had raised suspicions among her family members and people across Assam. He also said an Inspector General of Police had been sent to Andhra Pradesh to assist with the investigation.

The cause and circumstances of Boro’s death remain unclear. Andhra Pradesh Police have stated that the post-mortem examination ruled out physical and sexual violence. However, investigators are yet to establish whether her fall from the train was accidental or intentional.

As part of the investigation, police are examining CCTV footage, call detail records, reservation charts and other technical evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to her death.

The Rs 5 lakh assistance is a one-time grant to the family, while the investigation in Andhra Pradesh continues to establish the circumstances surrounding the young dancer’s death.