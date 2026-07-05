Assam Government pushes for robust urban drainage framework to tackle Guwahati flooding

A high-level review meeting on the GIS-based Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bahini-Bharalu Basin was held at Janata Bhawan to assess measures aimed at addressing Guwahati's persistent waterlogging and urban flooding challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai at his office conference hall and focused on evaluating the proposed interventions for strengthening the city's stormwater management system.

Officials and technical experts reviewed the recommendations outlined in the Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan and the DPR, with discussions centring on the feasibility, sustainability and long-term effectiveness of the proposed measures. The review assumes significance amid recurring incidents of urban flooding that continue to affect several parts of Guwahati during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, Minister Rai emphasised the need for a practical and resilient drainage framework capable of effectively mitigating waterlogging across the city. He directed the consultants associated with the project to revise and refine their proposals by incorporating the observations and suggestions made during the deliberations.

The minister also instructed all stakeholders to undertake a comprehensive re-evaluation of the revised plans before final approval to ensure that technical shortcomings and implementation challenges are adequately addressed.

The discussions underscored the importance of adopting an integrated and future-oriented approach to urban flood management. Key areas of focus included improving drainage efficiency, enhancing resilience against extreme rainfall events and ensuring the timely implementation of priority projects.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner and Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department Kavitha Padmanabhan; Chief Executive Officer of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Anbamuthan M.P.; Managing Director of AUIDFCL Hivare Nisarg Gautam; Additional Managing Director of AUIDFCL Samprity Goswami; Chief Engineer of PWD (Roads) Hemanta Dewri Bharali; Chief Engineer of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Pradyumna Bordoloi, along with other senior officials.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure, Minister Rai called for coordinated efforts among all concerned departments to ensure the effective implementation of the drainage plan and provide a long-term solution to one of Guwahati's most pressing civic issues.