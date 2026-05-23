Assam government pushes for urgent repair of NH-37 border connectivity route

MLA Krishnendu Paul has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking renovation of the NH-37 national highway stretch passing through Sribhumi town up to the Sutarkandi border port.

According to reports, residents have been facing prolonged difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the main road passing through Sribhumi town. Citing public inconvenience and the importance of the route, the legislator urged the Chief Minister to intervene and facilitate immediate repair and improvement of the highway stretch.

Taking note of the matter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma subsequently wrote to Nitin Gadkari requesting immediate and comprehensive repair of the road.

The NH-37 stretch connecting Sribhumi town to the Sutarkandi border port is considered strategically significant for regional connectivity and cross-border trade. Improvement of the corridor is expected to strengthen trade and commercial activities between India and Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi border point.

The road also serves as an important transport link for local residents and commercial vehicles operating in the region. Authorities are expected to take further steps following the communication between the state government and the Centre regarding the proposed renovation work.