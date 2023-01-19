Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on january 19 said that the Assam Government is continuing its efforts to bring the banned militant group ULFA-Independent to the talk table.

He informed that government is ready for peace process and further informed that government is in constant touch with the militant group.

" I wish ULFA-I would also to mainstream and start peace process.", CM Sarma said.The Chief Minister said that the government alone can't ensure success of the move and further added that he he wants to resolve the issue within this term.

Notably, Kamtapur Liberation Organization Chief Jeevan Singha has surrendered before security forces in the Longwa region along Indo-Myanmar and is likely to join “peace parley” with the centre and state.

Earlier on January 1, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the possibility of bringing the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (Independent) for peace talks will not be possible till the time the leader of the banned outfit keeps demanding sovereignty.

Talking to media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The channel of communication with the ULFA(I) is not an issue. The bone of contention is the sovereignty issue with which I can't compromise. I have taken an oath to protect the integrity and sovereignty then how I can compromise with it".

"On the other hand, ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah has been demanding sovereignty. Due to irreconcilable differences, the matter has not been solved. But from our side we are taking all possible steps to solve the ULFA (I) problem," Sarma said, adding the channel of communication with the ULFA(I) is open.

CM Sarma Sarma also added that the security forces recovered the highest number of arms in the state's history. ''Even during the peak of ULFA (I), we were unable to recover so many arms. All this has been possible due to the silent operations, silent actions initiated by the security personnel,'' he said.

"The people of Assam have a larger role to play to solve the decade-old insurgency problem," he added.