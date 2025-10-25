‘Assam government putting hurdles in tributes to Zubeen Garg’: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state government of obstructing public efforts to pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi alleged that authorities are creating “various obstacles” for supporters seeking to honour the artist during candlelight marches and memorial events.

“People in Assam wish to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, but the government has been trying to undermine this call for justice over the past few days,” Gogoi said. He claimed that despite the alleged interference, there remains a strong public sentiment demanding justice for the late musician.

The singer, widely regarded as one of Assam’s most influential cultural icons, passed away in Singapore on September 19, reportedly while swimming. He was scheduled to perform the following day at the Northeast India Festival.

Thousands of admirers and prominent personalities joined the memorial event, offering floral tributes and sharing memories of the singer’s impact on Assamese society. Gogoi described Garg as “a true leader of Assamese society,” noting that while the artist was apolitical, he inspired unity and courage among people across the state.

“People of Assam are still grieving; they miss his leadership and his guidance,” Gogoi said. He urged the government to ensure a transparent investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death and to see that justice is served.

The Special Investigation Team and CID have so far arrested seven people in connection with the case. Those detained include event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Gogoi reiterated that the public’s demand for justice must not be suppressed. “This is about respect for Zubeen Garg and the right of people to express their love for him peacefully,” he added.