Assam: Government Railway Police seizes 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets at Guwahati railway station
Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station conducted a significant seizure operation, resulting in the confiscation of 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets and the arrest of one individual. This operation marks a substantial victory in Assam's battle against drug trafficking.
A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a successful operation at Guwahati Railway Station seizing a significant quantity of suspected Yaba tablets. The operation resulted in the apprehension of one accused individual.
The seizure which amounted to 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets marks a significant victory in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
According to reports, the GRP acted on intelligence inputs leading to the interception of the illegal consignment at Guwahati Railway Station. The apprehended individual is currently in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the matter.
Yaba, a potent form of methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug that poses serious health risks and contributes to social instability.
The successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies in Assam to crack down on drug trafficking and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
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